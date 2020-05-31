Fnatic claim another title at ESL One Birmingham - SA

Fnatic continued their championship run with a 3-1 win over BOOM Esports in Sunday’s grand finals of the ESL One Birmingham 2020 — Online: Southeast Asia event.

“Four tournament wins in a row,” Fnatic tweeted after taking home the $15,000 first prize.

Fnatic won Sunday’s opener in 36 minutes before BOOM Esports answered with a 42-minute victory. Fnatic closed out the best-of-five match with wins in 37 and 29 minutes, respectively.

The winning Fnatic lineup featured Nuengnara “23savage” Teeramahanon, Kam “Moon” Boon Seng, Daryl “iceiceice” Koh Pei Xiang, Djardel “DJ” Mampusti and Anucha “Jabz” Jirawong.

BOOM Esports, who posted the best record (4-1) during the group stage, earned $10,000 for second place.

Fnatic’s championship streak includes victories at BTS Pro Series: Southeast Asia, ESL One Los Angeles 2020 — Online: Southeast Asia, and DOTA Summit 12.

The Dota 2 event was originally slated for 36 teams to compete from May 26-31 in Birmingham, England. Those plans were changed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Four separate online regional competitions were held instead: Europe/Commonwealth of Independent States, North America/South America, China and Southeast Asia.

The Southeast Asia prize pool is $40,000.

1st — Fnatic, $15,000

2nd — BOOM Esports, $10,000

3rd — Geek Fam, $6,000

4th — Team Adroit, $4,000

5th — TNC Predator, $3,000

6th — Reality Rift, $2,000

—Field Level Media