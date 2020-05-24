Geek Fam move into first-place tie at ESL One Birmingham - SA

Team Adroit and BOOM Esports fell on Sunday, leaving three teams in a tie for first place heading into the final day of round-robin play at the ESL One Birmingham 2020 — Online: Southeast Asia event.

Both Adroit and BOOM entered the day’s play at 3-0. But Geek Fam (3-1) swept Adroit and Reality Rift (1-3) took down BOOM in three maps to cause the logjam at the top of the standings.

Geek Fam were efficient in their victory, winning their maps in 44 and 32 minutes.

Reality Rift won the first map against BOOM in 25 minutes, lost the second in just under 42 minutes, then dominated BOOM in 17 minutes to take the match.

In other action Sunday, Fnatic (2-2) swept TNC Predator (0-4) in maps of 36 and 41 minutes.

Round-robin play concludes Monday with three matches:

—TNC Predator vs. Reality Rift

—Fnatic vs. Geek Fam

—Team Adroit vs. BOOM Esports

The top two teams will advance to the upper bracket, with the third- and fourth-place teams falling to the lower bracket. The bottom two teams will be eliminated. The playoffs begin Friday and will be in the best-of-three format, with the grand final on May 31 a best-of-five contest.

The prize pool is $40,000.

The Dota 2 event had been scheduled for 36 teams to play May 26-31 in Birmingham, England. Those plans were changed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead, four separate online regional competitions are taking place: Europe/Commonwealth of Independent States, North America/South America, China and Southeast Asia. Europe/CIS play begins Sunday, the Americas start Monday and China will open play on Tuesday.

ESL One Birmingham 2020 — Online: Southeast Asia standings through Sunday:

T1. BOOM Esports, 3-1

T1. Geek Fam, 3-1

T1. Team Adroit, 3-1

4. Fnatic, 2-2

5. Reality Rift, 1-3

6. TNC Predator, 0-4

—Field Level Media