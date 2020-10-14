Alliance first to clinch ESL One Germany playoff spot

Alliance became the first team to clinch a playoff spot in the ESL One Germany event on Tuesday, improving to 3-0 with a come-from-behind 2-1 win against OG.

OG (2-1) won the first map in 34 minutes, but Alliance swept the next two in nearly 35 and 42 minutes respectively.

Teams need three victories to secure a spot in the eight-team playoffs, while three losses equal elimination.

Tempo Esports (0-3) became the second team knocked out of the event, joining EXTREMUM on the sidelines after a 2-1 loss to HellRaisers (1-2). HellRaisers sandwiched 45- and 35-minute wins around a 23-minute loss in the second game.

Wednesday’s other Round 3 match was also a 2-1 result, with Yellow Submarine (2-1) getting the best of it against Ninjas in Pyjamas (1-2). NiP took the opener in nearly 38 minutes, but Yellow Submarine bounced back in 37 and 27 minutes, respectively.

The $400,000 Dota 2 event began with 16 teams from Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States. It runs through Nov. 1, with the winner earning $150,000.

The teams are competing in a Swiss group stage with five rounds of best-of-three matches. Teams never play the same opponent twice.

The playoff rounds will be contested in a best-of-three, double-elimination format. The grand final is a best-of-five encounter.

Round 3 wraps up with three matches on Thursday: Vikin.gg vs. 5men, Natus Vincere vs. Winstrike Team and Team Secret vs. Team Liquid.

ESL One Germany group-stage standings, with win-loss record:

x-1. Alliance, 3-0

T2. Team Secret, 2-0

T2. Team Liquid, 2-0

T4. OG, 2-1

T4. mudgolems, 2-1

T4. Yellow Submarine, 2-1

T7. Natus Vincere, 1-1

T7. Vikin.gg 1-1

T7. 5men, 1-1

T7. Winstrike Team, 1-1

T11. Ninjas in Pyjamas, 1-2

T11. Team Nigma, 1-2

T11. Cyber Legacy, 1-2

T11. HellRaisers, 1-2

y-T15. Tempo Esports, 0-3

y-T15. EXTREMUM, 0-3

x-clinched playoff spot

y-eliminated

--Field Level Media