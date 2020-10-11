Alliance, Team Liquid move to 2-0 at ESL One Germany

Team Liquid and Alliance both came from behind in 2-1 wins on Sunday to improve to 2-0 at the online ESL One Germany tournament.

Liquid lost the opener in 35 minutes against Natus Vincere (1-1) before rallying with 49- and 42-minute wins.

Ninjas in Pyjamas (1-1) opened with a 39-minute win, only to see Alliance roar back in just 25 and 22 minutes.

In Sunday’s other Round 2 match, Team Winstrike (1-1) earned a 2-1 win against HellRaisers (0-2). Winstrike sandwiched wins in 21 and 42 minutes around a 44-minute setback on the middle map.

The $400,000 Dota 2 event features 16 teams from Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States. It runs through Nov. 1, with the winner earning $150,000.

The teams will compete in a Swiss group stage with five rounds of best-of-three matches. Teams never play the same opponent twice. Three victories are needed to secure a spot in the eight-team playoffs.

The playoff rounds will be contested in a best-of-three, double-elimination format. The grand final is a best-of-five encounter.

Round 3 begins on Tuesday.

ESL One Germany group-stage standings, with win-loss record:

T1. OG, 2-0

T1. Team Secret, 2-0

T1. Alliance, 2-0

T1. Team Liquid, 2-0

T5. Natus Vincere, 1-1

T5. Ninjas in Pyjamas, 1-1

T5. Yellow Submarine, 1-1

T5. Vikin.gg 1-1

T5. Team Nigma, 1-1

T5. mudgolems, 1-1

T5. 5men, 1-1

T5. Winstrike Team, 1-1

T13. HellRaisers, 0-2

T13. EXTREMUM, 0-2

T13. Cyber Legacy, 0-2

T13. Tempo Esports, 0-2

