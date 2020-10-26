Alliance, Team Liquid stay alive in ESL One Germany

Alliance swept its match, and Team Liquid also advanced in their lower bracket first-round matches on Sunday in playoff action at the ESL One Germany event.

Alliance which was swept in its upper bracket first-round match on Saturday, turned the trick on OG. Playing as green, Alliance easily won the first map in 32 minutes, and then pulled out the second in 40 minutes.

Nikolay “Nikobaby” Nikolov led Alliance with 40 kills and 20 assists with only five deaths over the two maps. Topias “Topson” Taavitsainen finished with 18 kills and 15 assists, with 11 deaths, for OG.

Playing as red, Team Liquid dropped its first map to Team Nigma in 31 minutes, before bouncing back for wins in 44 (red) and 34 (green) minutes to clinch the match.

Leading the way for Liquid were Michael “miCKe” Vu (35 kills, 37 assists, 6 deaths) and Max “qojqva” Brocker (33 kills, 37 assists, 10 deaths). Amer “Miracle” Al-Barkawi led Team Nigma with 26 kills, 28 assists vs. 16 deaths.

The losses eliminated OG and Team Nigma, who bow out in seventh and eighth place, each taking home $12,000.

Alliance and Liquid will play again on Thursday, against the losers of Wednesday’s pair of matches in round two of the upper bracket.

Team Secret will oppose mudgolems in one match, and Natus Vincere opposes Vikin.gg.

The $400,000 Dota 2 event began with 16 teams from Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States. The tournament runs through Nov. 1, with the winner earning $150,000.

The teams competed in a Swiss group stage with five rounds of best-of-three matches. Teams needed three victories to secure a spot in the eight-team playoffs, while three losses equaled elimination. Teams never played the same opponent twice.

The playoffs are following a best-of-three, double-elimination format. The grand final is a best-of-five encounter.

ESL One Germany final standings and prize money:

1st -- TBD -- $150,000

2nd -- TBD -- $80,000

3rd -- TBD -- $45,000

4th -- TBD -- $25,000

5th-6th -- TBD -- $15,500

7th-8th - Team Nigma, OG, -- $12,000

9th-11th -- Yellow Submarine, Ninyas in Pyjamas, 5men -- $7,500

12th-14th -- Winstrike Team, HellRaisers, Cyber Legacy -- $5,500

15th-16th -- EXTREMUM, Tempo Esports -- $3,500

--Field Level Media