EXTREMUM eliminated from ESL One Germany

EXTREMUM became the first team knocked out of the ESL One Germany event on Tuesday, blowing a one-map lead and dropping an elimination match to Cyber Legacy 2-1.

Cyber Legacy stay alive with a 1-2 record while EXTREMUM are out after dropping all three of their matches.

In the day’s other action, mudgolems earned a 2-0 victory over Nigma in a matchup of teams that entered with 1-1 records.

The $400,000 Dota 2 event features 16 teams from Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States. It runs through Nov. 1, with the winner earning $150,000.

The teams will compete in a Swiss group stage with five rounds of best-of-three matches. Teams never play the same opponent twice. Three victories are needed to secure a spot in the eight-team playoffs.

The playoff rounds will be contested in a best-of-three, double-elimination format. The grand final is a best-of-five encounter.

EXTREMUM opened Tuesday with a 31-minute win on red, but Cyber Legacy claimed the last two maps on red, in 35 and 46 minutes. Russia’s Zaur “Cooman” Shakhmurzaev led Cyber Legacy with an average of eight kills, 2.3 deaths and 5.3 assists per game. Ukraine’s Dimitry “Nefrit” Tarasich produced a 5.7-3.0-6.7 K-D-A ratio for EXTREMUM.

mudgolems handled Nigma twice while playing on green, prevailing in 42 and 32 minutes. Slovakia’s Oliver “skiter” Lepko was the star for mudgolems with a 12.0-2.5-16.0 K-D-A ratio. Amer “Miracle-” Al-Barkawi wound up at 5.5-6.5-5.5 for Nigma.

Round 3 continues with three matches each of the next two days:

Wednesday

HellRaisers vs. Tempo Esports

Yellow Submarine vs. Ninjas in Pyjamas

OG vs. Alliance

Thursday

Vikin.gg vs. 5men

Natus Vincere vs. Winstrike Team

Team Secret vs. Team Liquid

ESL One Germany group-stage standings, with win-loss record:

T1. OG, 2-0

T1. Team Secret, 2-0

T1. Alliance, 2-0

T1. Team Liquid, 2-0

5. mudgolems, 2-1

T6. Natus Vincere, 1-1

T6. Ninjas in Pyjamas, 1-1

T6. Yellow Submarine, 1-1

T6. Vikin.gg 1-1

T6. 5men, 1-1

T6. Winstrike Team, 1-1

T12. Team Nigma, 1-2

T12. Cyber Legacy, 1-2

T14. HellRaisers, 0-2

T14. Tempo Esports, 0-2

16. EXTREMUM, 0-3

--Field Level Media