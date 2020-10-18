Liquid, mudgolems earn playoff spots at ESL One Germany

Team Liquid and mudgolems both secured playoff spots at the ESL One Germany even on Sunday with 2-0 sweeps.

Team Liquid (3-1) took out 5men (2-2) after posting wins in 39 and 35 minutes. mudgolems (3-1) claimed wins in 41 and 40 minutes over Natus Vincere (2-2).

Liquid and mudgolems join OG (3-1) and undefeated Team Secret (3-0) and Alliance (3-0) as playoff qualifiers.

In Sunday’s other match, Vikin.gg (2-2) stayed alive in the playoff chase with a 2-0 win over Cyber Legacy (1-3) with map wins of 34 and 30 minutes.

The $400,000 Dota 2 event began with 16 teams from Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States. It runs through Nov. 1, with the winner earning $150,000.

The teams are competing in a Swiss group stage with five rounds of best-of-three matches. Teams need three victories to secure a spot in the eight-team playoffs, while three losses equal elimination, and teams never play the same opponent twice.

The playoff rounds will be contested in a best-of-three, double-elimination format. The grand final is a best-of-five encounter.

Round 5 in the event is slated for Tuesday.

ESL One Germany group-stage standings, with win-loss record:

x-T1. Alliance, 3-0

x-T1. Team Secret, 3-0

x-T3. OG, 3-1

x-T3. mudgolems, 3-1

x-T3. Team Liquid, 3-1

T6. 5men, 2-2

T6. Natus Vincere, 2-2

T6. Ninjas in Pyjamas, 2-2

T6. Team Nigma, 2-2

T6. Vikin.gg, 2-2

T6. Yellow Submarine, 1-2

y-T12. Cyber Legacy, 1-3

y-T12. Winstrike Team, 1-3

y-T12. HellRaisers, 1-3

y-T15. Tempo Esports, 0-3

y-T15. EXTREMUM, 0-3

x-clinched playoff spot

y-eliminated

--Field Level Media