Liquid sweep mudgolems, advance to ESL One Germany final

Team Liquid swept mudgolems in the lower-bracket final of ESL One Germany on Saturday to advance to the grand final.

By virtue of that 2-0 victory, Liquid will face Natus Vincere in the final on Sunday. Na’Vi swept mudgolems on Friday in the upper-bracket final to earn their spot in the grand final.

Liquid, playing on red in the first game, opened with a win in 34 minutes. Playing on green in Game 2, they followed up with a victory in 54 minutes.

Sweden’s Michael “m’iCKe” Nguyen anchored Liquid with an average kill-death-assist ratio of 9.0-2.5-9.5. Slovakia’s Oliver “skiter” Lepko topped mudgolems with a K-D-A ratio of 5.5-6.0-11.0.

The $400,000 Dota 2 event began with 16 teams from Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States. The tournament ends Sunday, with the winner earning $150,000.

The teams competed in a Swiss group stage with five rounds of best-of-three matches. Teams needed three victories to secure a spot in the eight-team playoffs, while three losses equaled elimination. Teams never played the same opponent twice.

The playoffs were a best-of-three, double-elimination format until the grand final, which will be a best-of-five encounter.

ESL One Germany final standings and prize money:

1. TBD -- $150,000

2. TBD -- $80,000

3. mudgolems -- $45,000

4. Team Secret -- $25,000

5-6. Vikin.gg, Alliance -- $15,500

7-8. Team Nigma, OG -- $12,000

9-11. Yellow Submarine, Ninyas in Pyjamas, 5men -- $7,500

12-14. Winstrike Team, HellRaisers, Cyber Legacy -- $5,500

15-16. EXTREMUM, Tempo Esports -- $3,500

--Field Level Media