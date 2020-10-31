Na'Vi advance to ESL One Germany final

Natus Vincere swept mudgolems 2-0 in the upper-bracket final of ESL One Germany on Friday, advancing to the grand final.

Na’Vi opponent in the Sunday final will be either Team Liquid or mudgolems, who square off in the losers-bracket final on Saturday. Liquid stayed alive on Friday with a 2-0 victory over Team Secret.

The $400,000 Dota 2 event began with 16 teams from Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States. The tournament runs through Nov. 1, with the winner earning $150,000.

The teams competed in a Swiss group stage with five rounds of best-of-three matches. Teams needed three victories to secure a spot in the eight-team playoffs, while three losses equaled elimination. Teams never played the same opponent twice.

The playoffs are following a best-of-three, double-elimination format until the grand final, which will be a best-of-five encounter.

On Friday, Na’Vi won twice on red, in 39 minutes and 52 minutes. Ukraine’s Alik “V-Tune” Vorobey paced Na’Vi with an average kill-death-assist ratio of 13.5-2.5-15.5 Serbia’s Dusko “BoraNija” Boranijasevic topped mudgolems with a K-D-A ratio of 8.5-7.5-8.0.

Liquid also produced its sweep on red, prevailing in 42 and 26 minutes. Sweden’s Michael “miCKe” Nguyen produced a K-D-A ratio of 7.0-1.0-13.5 for Liquid while Finland’s Aukusti “MATUMBAMAN” Urpalainen had a K-D-A ratio of 7.0-4.5-6.5 for Secret.

ESL One Germany final standings and prize money:

1. TBD -- $150,000

2. TBD -- $80,000

3. TBD -- $45,000

4. Team Secret -- $25,000

5-6. Vikin.gg, Alliance -- $15,500

7-8. Team Nigma, OG -- $12,000

9-11. Yellow Submarine, Ninyas in Pyjamas, 5men -- $7,500

12-14. Winstrike Team, HellRaisers, Cyber Legacy -- $5,500

15-16. EXTREMUM, Tempo Esports -- $3,500

--Field Level Media