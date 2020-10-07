Na'Vi, Alliance win ESL One Germany openers

Natus Vincere, Alliance and Yellow Submarine all recorded 2-0 sweeps Wednesday in their opening matches at the online ESL One Germany tournament.

Na’Vi defeated Cyber Legacy, Alliance beat EXTREMUM, and Yellow Submarine sank Team Nigma.

The $400,000 Dota 2 event features 16 teams from Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States. It runs through Nov. 1, with the winner earning $150,000.

The teams will compete in a Swiss group stage with five rounds of best-of-three matches. Teams never play the same opponent twice. Three victories are needed to secure a spot in the eight-team playoffs.

The playoff rounds will be contested in a best-of-three, double-elimination format. The grand final is a best-of-five encounter.

Na’Vi scored a 39-minute win on green and a 32-minute win on red. Alliance won in 33 and 40 minutes, both on red. Yellow Submarine won twice on green, in 56 minutes and 45 minutes.

Round 2 begins Friday.

ESL One Germany group-stage standings, with win-loss record and map record:

T1. Team Secret, 1-0, 2-0

T1. Ninjas in Pyjamas, 1-0, 2-0

T1. Team Liquid, 1-0, 2-0

T1. OG, 1-0, 2-0

T1. Natus Vincere, 1-0, 2-0

T1. Alliance, 1-0, 2-0

T1. Yellow Submarine, 1-0, 2-0

8. Vikin.gg 1-0, 2-1

9. HellRaisers, 0-1, 1-2

T10. Team Nigma, 0-1, 0-2

T10. Cyber Legacy, 0-1, 0-2

T10. EXTREMUM, 0-1, 0-2

T10. Winstrike Team, 0-1, 0-2

T10. mudgolems, 0-1, 0-2

T10. 5men, 0-1, 0-2

T10. Tempo Esports, 0-1, 0-2

--Field Level Media