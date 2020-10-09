Nigma, mudgolems nab first wins at ESL One Germany

Team Nigma and mudgolems opened Round 2 of the online ESL One Germany tournament with their first wins on Friday.

Nigma (1-1) swept Tempo Esports (0-2) and mudgolems (1-1) swept Cyber Legacy (0-2).

The $400,000 Dota 2 event features 16 teams from Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States. It runs through Nov. 1, with the winner earning $150,000.

The teams will compete in a Swiss group stage with five rounds of best-of-three matches. Teams never play the same opponent twice. Three victories are needed to secure a spot in the eight-team playoffs.

The playoff rounds will be contested in a best-of-three, double-elimination format. The grand final is a best-of-five encounter.

Nigma opened with a 41-minute win on green and kept Tempo winless with a 33-minute victory on red. Both of the wins for mudgolems came on green, in 35 and 26 minutes.

Round 2 continues on Saturday with three matches: EXTREMUM vs. 5men, OG vs. Vikin.gg, and Team Secret vs. Yellow Submarine.

ESL One Germany group-stage standings, with win-loss record:

T1. Team Secret, 1-0

T1. Ninjas in Pyjamas, 1-0

T1. Team Liquid, 1-0

T1. OG, 1-0

T1. Natus Vincere, 1-0

T1. Alliance, 1-0

T1. Yellow Submarine, 1-0

T1. Vikin.gg 1-0

T9. mudgolems, 1-1

T9. Team Nigma, 1-1

T11. HellRaisers, 0-1

T11. EXTREMUM, 0-1

T11. Winstrike Team, 0-1

T11. 5men, 0-1

T15. Cyber Legacy, 0-2

T15. Tempo Esports, 0-2

--Field Level Media