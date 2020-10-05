NiP, Secret win openers at ESL One Germany

Ninjas in Pyjamas and Team Secret earned victories on Monday as action got underway at the $400,000 ESL One Germany event.

NiP swept 5men in 33 and 51 minutes, while Secret opened by sweeping Tempo Esports in 46 and 32 minutes.

The Dota 2 event features 16 teams from Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States. It runs through Nov. 1 with the winner earning $150,000.

The teams will compete in a Swiss group stage with five rounds of best-of-three matches. Teams never play the same opponent twice. Teams will need three victories to secure a spot in the eight-member playoffs.

The playoff rounds will be contested in traditional best-of-three, double-elimination formats. The grand final is a best-of-five encounter.

Play continues on Tuesday with three matches: Vikin.gg vs. HellRaisers, Team Liquid vs. mudgolems, and Winstrike Team vs. OG.

