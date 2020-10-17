OG secure playoff spot at ESL One Germany

OG secured a playoff spot at the ESL One Germany event on Saturday with a sweep against Yellow Submarine.
OG (3-1) joined Team Secret and Alliance in the playoff field by sinking Yellow Submarine (2-2) in 36 and 35 minutes.
In other Round 4 action, Ninjas in Pyjamas (2-2) and Team Nigma (2-2) moved within a win of the playoffs with sweeps that eliminated HellRaisers (1-3) and Winstrike Team (1-3), respectively.
The $400,000 Dota 2 event began with 16 teams from Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States. It runs through Nov. 1, with the winner earning $150,000.
The teams are competing in a Swiss group stage with five rounds of best-of-three matches. Teams need three victories to secure a spot in the eight-team playoffs, while three losses equal elimination, and teams never play the same opponent twice.
The playoff rounds will be contested in a best-of-three, double-elimination format. The grand final is a best-of-five encounter.
Ninjas took down HellRaisers in 29 and 48 minutes, while Nigma dispatched Winstrike in 33 and 25 minutes.
Round 4 concludes Sunday with three matches: Cyber Legacy vs. Vikin.gg, Natus Vincere vs. mudgolems, and 5men vs. Team Liquid.
ESL One Germany group-stage standings, with win-loss record:
x-T1. Alliance, 3-0
x-T1. Team Secret, 3-0
x-3. OG, 3-1
T4. 5men, 2-1
T4. mudgolems, 2-1
T4. Natus Vincere, 2-1
T4. Team Liquid, 2-1
T8. Yellow Submarine, 2-2
T8. Team Nigma, 2-2
T8. Ninjas in Pyjamas, 2-2
T11. Cyber Legacy, 1-2
T11. Vikin.gg 1-2
y-T13. Winstrike Team, 1-3
y-T13. HellRaisers, 1-3
y-T15. Tempo Esports, 0-3
y-T15. EXTREMUM, 0-3
x-clinched playoff spot
y-eliminated
--Field Level Media