OG, Team Secret improve to 2-0 at ESL One Germany

OG and Team Secret both swept their Round 2 matches Saturday to improve to 2-0 at the online ESL One Germany tournament.

OG defeated Vikin.gg (1-1) in 43 and 32 minutes and Secret made quick work of Yellow Submarine (1-1) in 23 and 24 minutes.

5men (1-1) earned their first win by sweeping EXTREMUM (0-2) in 53 and 45 minutes in Saturday’s other match.

The $400,000 Dota 2 event features 16 teams from Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States. It runs through Nov. 1, with the winner earning $150,000.

The teams will compete in a Swiss group stage with five rounds of best-of-three matches. Teams never play the same opponent twice. Three victories are needed to secure a spot in the eight-team playoffs.

The playoff rounds will be contested in a best-of-three, double-elimination format. The grand final is a best-of-five encounter.

Round 2 concludes Sunday with three matches: HellRaisers vs. Winstrike Team, Natus Vincere vs. Team Liquid, and Ninjas in Pyjamas vs. Alliance.

ESL One Germany group-stage standings, with win-loss record:

T1. OG, 2-0

T1. Team Secret, 2-0

T3. Natus Vincere, 1-0

T3. Alliance, 1-0

T3. Ninjas in Pyjamas, 1-0

T3. Team Liquid, 1-0

T7. Yellow Submarine, 1-1

T7. Vikin.gg 1-1

T7. Team Nigma, 1-1

T7. mudgolems, 1-1

T7. 5men, 1-1

T12. HellRaisers, 0-1

T12. Winstrike Team, 0-1

T14. EXTREMUM, 0-2

T14. Cyber Legacy, 0-2

T14. Tempo Esports, 0-2

--Field Level Media