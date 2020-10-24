Secret, Na'Vi move on at ESL One Germany

Team Secret and Natus Vincere each won their first-round playoff matches to advance in upper-bracket action Friday at the ESL One Germany event.

Secret came from behind to edge Team Nigma, which opened with a 46-minute win on green in the first map. Secret rallied to take the next two in 33 and 41 minutes on green and red, respectively, securing the 2-1 series win.

Finland’s Lasse Aukusti “MATUMBAMAN” Urpalainen led the way for Secret with an 8.3-4.3-13.0 kills-deaths-assists ratio.

Natus Vincere edged OG by 2-1 in their matchup. Na’Vi took the first game on green in 34 minutes, but OG rebounded with a 42-minute victory on red. Na’Vi took the series win with a 38-minute victory on green in Game 3. Ukraine’s Alik “V-Tune” Vorobey anchored Na’Vi with a 13-2.7-12.3 K-D-A ratio.

Upper-bracket action continues Saturday with Team Liquid taking on mudgolems, and Vikin.gg squaring off against Alliance. Nigma and OG will play lower-bracket matches on Sunday.

The $400,000 Dota 2 event began with 16 teams from Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States. The tournament runs through Nov. 1, with the winner earning $150,000.

The teams competed in a Swiss group stage with five rounds of best-of-three matches. Teams needed three victories to secure a spot in the eight-team playoffs, while three losses equaled elimination. Teams never played the same opponent twice.

The playoffs are following a best-of-three, double-elimination format. The grand final is a best-of-five encounter.

ESL One Germany final standings and prize money:

1st -- TBD -- $150,000

2nd -- TBD -- $80,000

3rd -- TBD -- $45,000

4th -- TBD -- $25,000

5th-6th -- TBD -- $15,500

7th-8th -- TBD $12,000

9th-11th -- Yellow Submarine, Ninyas in Pyjamas, 5men -- $7,500

12th-14th -- Winstrike Team, HellRaisers, Cyber Legacy -- $5,500

15th-16th -- EXTREMUM, Tempo Esports -- $3,500

--Field Level Media