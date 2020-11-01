Team Liquid capture ESL One Germany title

Team Liquid captured the $150,000 first prize with a 3-1 victory over Natus Vincere in Sunday’s ESL One Germany grand final.

Na’Vi earned $80,000 for their runner-up finish in the $400,000 Dota 2 event, which began on Oct. 5 with 16 teams from Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States.

Playing on red for the entire grand-final series, Liquid won the first two games in 30 minutes apiece. After a 45-minute loss in the third game, Liquid took home the trophy with a 35-minute victory in Game 4.

The winning roster for Team Liquid featured Michael “m’iCKe” Vu, Maximilian “qojqva” Broecker, Samuel “Boxi” Svahn, Tommy “Taiga” Le and Aydin “iNSaNiA” Sarkohi. m’iCKe anchored Liquid with an average kill-death-assist ratio of 10.8-2.5-10.5. Alik “V-Tune”Vorobey led Na’Vi with a K-D-A ratio of 5.5-3.3-5.5.

The teams competed in a Swiss group stage with five rounds of best-of-three matches. Teams needed three victories to secure a spot in the eight-team playoffs, while three losses equaled elimination. Teams never played the same opponent twice.

The playoffs were a best-of-three, double-elimination format until the best-of-five grand final.

ESL One Germany final standings and prize money:

1. Team Liquid -- $150,000

2. Natus Vincere -- $80,000

3. mudgolems -- $45,000

4. Team Secret -- $25,000

5-6. Vikin.gg, Alliance -- $15,500

7-8. Team Nigma, OG -- $12,000

9-11. Yellow Submarine, Ninjas in Pyjamas, 5men -- $7,500

12-14. Winstrike Team, HellRaisers, Cyber Legacy -- $5,500

15-16. EXTREMUM, Tempo Esports -- $3,500

--Field Level Media