Vikin.gg, Liquid, OG win ESL One Germany openers

Vikin.gg came from behind for a win while Team Liquid and OG rolled to sweeps Tuesday in the online ESL One Germany tournament.

Vikin.gg rallied past HellRaisers 2-1, Liquid downed mudgolems 2-0 and OG topped Winstrike Team 2-0 in the first match for each team.

The $400,000 Dota 2 event features 16 teams from Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States. It runs through Nov. 1, with the winner earning $150,000.

The teams will compete in a Swiss group stage with five rounds of best-of-three matches. Teams never play the same opponent twice. Three victories are needed to secure a spot in the eight-team playoffs.

The playoff rounds will be contested in a best-of-three, double-elimination format. The grand final is a best-of-five encounter.

HellRaisers opened with a 40-minute victory over Vikin.gg on green, with Russia’s Arslan “xannii” Shadjanov recording a 5-0-9 kill-death-assist ratio for the winners.

Vikin.gg leveled the match with a 57-minute win on green. India’s Indji “Shad” Lub logged an 18-2-10 K-D-A ratio for Vikin.gg.

The decisive third map also went to Vikin.gg on red in 25 minutes, thanks to an 11-1-5 K-D-A ratio from Austria’s Tobias “Tobi” Buchner.

Liquid cruised past mudgolems with a pair of wins on red, in 47 and 44 minutes. Germany’s Max “qojqva” Broecker had an 8-2-11 K-D-A ratio for Liquid in the first game, and Michael “miCKe” Nguyen produced a 13-2-14 K-D-A ratio in the clincher.

OG defeated Winstrike in 64 minutes and 28 minutes, both on red. Malaysia’s Yeik “MidOne” Nai Zheng led OG with a 21-12-19 K-D-A ratio in the opener and an 11-4-12 ratio in the second game.

Play continues Wednesday with three matches: EXTREMUM vs. Alliance, Team Nigma vs. Yellow Submarine, Cyber Legacy vs. Natus Vincere.

ESL One Germany group-stage standings, with win-loss record and map record

T1. Team Secret, 1-0, 2-0

T1. Ninjas in Pyjamas, 1-0, 2-0

T1. Team Liquid, 1-0, 2-0

T1. OG, 1-0, 2-0

5. Vikin.gg 1-0, 2-1

T6. Team Nigma

T6. Alliance

T6. Natus Vincere

T6. Cyber Legacy

T6. Extremum

T6. Yellow Submarine

12. HellRaisers, 0-1, 1-2

T13. Winstrike Team, 0-1, 0-2

T13. mudgolems, 0-1, 0-2

T13. 5men, 0-1, 0-2

T13. Tempo Esports, 0-1, 0-2

--Field Level Media