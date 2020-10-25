Vikin.gg, mudgolems advance at ESL One Germany

Vikin.gg and mudgolems won their upper bracket first-round playoff matches on Saturday to advance at the ESL One Germany event.

Vikin.gg picked up a 2-0 sweep over Alliance, winning from red in 45 minutes then grabbing a 43-minute victory on green. Miroslav “Alucard” Bican, of the Czech Republic, led Vikin.gg with a sterling average through the two maps with 10.5 kills and 10.5 assists against just one death over the two maps.

mudgolems needed three rounds to get by Team Liquid. After a 37-minute win in the opener, mudgolems dropped a 41-minute match before responding with a 41-minute win in the clincher.

Serbian Dusko “BoraNija” Boranijasevic led the way for the winners as averaged 10.7 kills and 13.7 assists per round while averaging 3.0 deaths per map.

The upper bracket semifinals are now set with Team Secret and mudgolems squaring off on one side, and Natus Vincere face Vikin.gg in the other half. Both matches are set for Wednesday.

Lower bracket action begins Sunday with Team Nigma against Team Liquid, and OG versus Alliance.

The $400,000 Dota 2 event began with 16 teams from Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States. The tournament runs through Nov. 1, with the winner earning $150,000.

The teams competed in a Swiss group stage with five rounds of best-of-three matches. Teams needed three victories to secure a spot in the eight-team playoffs, while three losses equaled elimination. Teams never played the same opponent twice.

The playoffs are following a best-of-three, double-elimination format. The grand final is a best-of-five encounter.

ESL One Germany final standings and prize money:

1st -- TBD -- $150,000

2nd -- TBD -- $80,000

3rd -- TBD -- $45,000

4th -- TBD -- $25,000

5th-6th -- TBD -- $15,500

7th-8th -- TBD $12,000

9th-11th -- Yellow Submarine, Ninyas in Pyjamas, 5men -- $7,500

12th-14th -- Winstrike Team, HellRaisers, Cyber Legacy -- $5,500

15th-16th -- EXTREMUM, Tempo Esports -- $3,500

--Field Level Media