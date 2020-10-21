Vikin.gg, Nigma, Na'Vi make ESL One Germany playoffs

Vikin.gg came from behind to edge Ninjas in Pyjamas 2-1 on Tuesday, taking the final map in a marathon 74 minutes, earning the final playoff spot in the ESL One Germany event.

Two other playoff berths were determined Tuesday, with Team Nigma overtaking 5men 2-1 and Natus Vincere rallying past Yellow Submarine 2-1. All six teams that were in action entered the day with 2-2 records.

Viking.gg, Nigma and Na’Vi join a playoff field that also includes Alliance (3-0), Team Secret (3-0), mudgolems (3-1), OG (3-1) and Team Liquid (3-1).

The $400,000 Dota 2 event began with 16 teams from Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States. The tournament runs through Nov. 1, with the winner earning $150,000.

The teams competed in a Swiss group stage with five rounds of best-of-three matches. Teams needed three victories to secure a spot in the eight-team playoffs, while three losses equaled elimination. Teams never play the same opponent twice.

The playoff rounds will be contested in a best-of-three, double-elimination format. The grand final is a best-of-five encounter.

NiP opened with a 32-minute win before Vikin.gg pushed the series to the limit with a 60-minute victory. The Netherlands’ Indji “Shad” Lub logged an average kill-death-assist ratio 12.7-3.7-8.7 for Vikin.gg. The Czech Republic’s Ondrej “Supream^” Starha had an 11.3-6.7-13.3 K-D-A ratio for Ninjas in Pyjamas.

5men, playing on green, posted a 34-minute win in the first game, but Nigma claimed the next two games in 44 and 36 minutes. Jordan’s Amer “Miracle-” Al-Barkawi posted a 12.7-2.7-8.7 K-D-A ratio for Nigma. Sweden’s Rasmus “Chessie” Blomdin produced an 11-3.7-11 K-D-A ratio for 5men.

Na’Vi, competing on green, bounced back from a 37-minute loss to Yellow Submarine by earning 32- and 33-minute wins. Ukraine’s Alik “V-Tune” Vorobey paced Na’Vi with an 8-1.3-9 K-D-A ratio. Russia’s Alexander “mio” Khertek wound up with a 6.3-3.7-7.7 K-D-A ratio for Yellow Submarine.

ESL One Germany group-stage standings, with win-loss record (x-clinched playoff spot):

x-T1. Alliance, 3-0

x-T1. Team Secret, 3-0

x-T3. OG, 3-1

x-T3. mudgolems, 3-1

x-T3. Team Liquid, 3-1

x-T6. Natus Vincere, 3-2

x-T6. Team Nigma, 3-2

x-T6. Vikin.gg, 3-2

T9. 5men, 2-3

T9. Ninjas in Pyjamas, 2-3

T9. Yellow Submarine, 2-3

T12. Cyber Legacy, 1-3

T12. Winstrike Team, 1-3

T12. HellRaisers, 1-3

T15. Tempo Esports, 0-3

T15. EXTREMUM, 0-3

--Field Level Media