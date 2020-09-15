ESL One Germany to feature $400K prize pool

ESL One Germany will feature 16 teams from Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States battling it out for a share of a $400,000 prize pool.

The Dota 2 event will run from Oct. 5-Nov. 1, with the first-place team walking away with $150,000.

Tournament organizers have confirmed 11 of the 16 teams, including Team Secret, OG, Team Nigma, Alliance, Team Liquid, Virtus.pro, Vikin.gg, Ninjas in Pyjamas, Natus Vincere, FlyToMoon and HellRaisers. A 12th direct invite is still to be determined.

The teams will compete in a Swiss group stage with five rounds of best-of-three matches. Teams will need three victories to secure a spot in the eight-member playoffs.

The playoff rounds will be contested in traditional best-of-three, double-elimination formats. The grand final is a best-of-five encounter.

The closed regional qualifiers will take place from Sept. 25-27 with eight teams vying for the four remaining spots in the field. A total of four teams will receive invites for the closed regionals, while four more will join them via open brackets.

--Field Level Media