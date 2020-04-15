Team Secret still perfect at ESL One L.A.'s Europe-CIS event

Team Secret swept Alliance on Wednesday to remain Group B’s only unbeaten team and clinch an upper-bracket playoff spot in the Europe-Commonwealth of Independent States region of the Dota 2 ESL One Los Angeles Online event.

Team Secret recorded a 2-0 victory over Alliance (3-3) after posting wins in 25 and just over 21 minutes in the Dota 2 tournament’s best-of-three format, improving to 6-0 with only one match in the round-robin group stage remaining. They secured one of the two upper-bracket playoff spots that will be awarded to Group B.

Team Spirit (4-2) and Chicken Fighters (4-2) remained tied for second place after emerging victorious on Wednesday. Team Spirit posted a 2-0 victory over Natus Vincere (2-4) following respective wins in over 28 and 34 minutes, while Chicken Fighters recorded a 2-1 victory over Team Unique (2-4) after splitting the first two maps before emerging triumphant after 40 minutes in the final one.

Also on Wednesday, Team Liquid (1-5) swept Ninjas in Pyjamas (2-4) following wins in 30 and 38 minutes, respectively.

The original ESL One Los Angeles event was altered due to the coronavirus pandemic, moving to an online format and splitting into five regional competitions. The other four regions (North America, South America, China and Southeast Asia) have already completed their tournaments.

The $200,000 Europe-CIS region features 16 teams — 15 direct invites and qualifier Chicken Fighters — split into two groups that are fighting for eight total playoff spots. After the round-robin group stage, the top two teams from each group will advance to the upper bracket, with the third- and fourth-place teams heading to the lower bracket.

Both groups’ round-robin finale will be played Thursday.

OG vs. Gambit Esports

Team Nigma vs. Vikin.gg

Virtus.pro vs. B8

HellRaisers vs. Cyber Legacy

Team Liquid vs. Natus Vincere

Team Secret vs. Team Unique

Alliance vs. Chicken Fighters

Ninjas in Pyjamas vs. Team Spirit

The playoffs start Friday.

ESL One Los Angeles Online Europe-CIS standings through Wednesday (map record in parentheses):

Group A

1. Virtus.pro: 6-0 (12-2)

T2. OG: 4-2 (9-5)

T2. Vikin.gg: 4-2 (8-6)

4. Team Nigma: 3-3 (6-7)

T5. Gambit Esports: 2-4 (7-8)

T5. HellRaisers: 2-4 (6-9)

T5. Cyber Legacy: 2-4 (6-10)

8. B8: 1-5 (4-11)

Group B

1. Team Secret: 6-0 (12-2)

T2. Team Spirit: 4-2 (10-7)

T2. Chicken Fighters: 4-2 (10-8)

4. Alliance: 3-3 (8-8)

T5. Team Unique: 2-4 (8-10)

T5. Ninjas in Pyjamas: 2-4 (6-10)

T5. Natus Vincere: 2-4 (5-10)

8. Team Liquid: 1-5 (6-10)

—Field Level Media