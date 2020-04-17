Ultra kill sends OG to ESL One L.A.-Europe upper-bracket final

OG completed a 2-0 sweep of Team Secret behind a stunning second-game comeback on Friday, earning a spot in the upper-bracket final of the Europe-Commonwealth of Independent States region of ESL One Los Angeles Online.

In the other upper-bracket semifinal of the Dota 2 event, Virtus.pro beat Team Spirit 2-0.

OG took the first game against Secret in 18 minutes, but the second game was a drawn-out affair that saw Secret build a 33,000-gold lead. The game listed OG with a 1 percent chance of pulling out the victory before they completed the rally with an ultra kill.

The surprising finish set up an OG-Virtus.pro showdown on Saturday with a berth in the Sunday final on the line.

Virtus.pro got past Spirit with 32- and 19-minute victories.

In lower-bracket playoff action Friday, Chicken Fighters and Vikin.gg both came from behind for 2-1 wins.

Team Nigma began with a 38-minute win before Chicken Fighters claimed the series with 47- and 28-minute triumphs.

After Alliance won the opening map in 33 minutes, Vikin.gg posted 35- and 56-minute wins.

Chicken Fighters advance to a lower-bracket, second-round matchup with Spirit on Saturday before Vikin.gg will oppose Secret. The winners of those matches will meet later Saturday, with the victor moving on to the lower-bracket final, set for Sunday.

The original ESL One Los Angeles event was altered due to the coronavirus pandemic, moving to an online format and splitting into five regional competitions. The other four regions (North America, South America, China and Southeast Asia) have already completed their tournaments.

The $200,000 Europe-CIS region began with 16 teams — 15 direct invites and qualifier Chicken Fighters — split into two groups fighting for eight total playoff spots. The winner will claim $60,000.

—Field Level Media