Virtus.pro cap perfect run by winning ESL One L.A. event

Virtus.pro overcame dropping consecutive maps to post a 3-2 victory over OG on Sunday in the grand final of the Europe-Commonwealth of Independent States region of ESL One Los Angeles Online.

Virtus.pro had posted 2-0 wins over OG in the group stage on April 12 and again on Saturday in the upper-bracket finals.

Sunday’s contest proved to be much more difficult for Virtus.pro, who won the first map in nearly 34 minutes before being pushed to the brink after falling in nearly 30 and 27 minutes, respectively. Virtus.pro rebounded, however, to post victories in nearly 32 and 50 minutes to capture the $60,000 prize for winning the tournament.

Virtus.pro won all 10 of their matches in the event while winning 21 of 26 games.

OG reached the grand final after recording a 2-0 victory over Vikin.gg on Sunday. They needed nearly 27 minutes to win the first map before advancing to the final after dispatching Vikin.gg in just over 24 minutes in the second.

The original ESL One Los Angeles event was altered due to the coronavirus pandemic, moving to an online format and splitting into five regional competitions. The other four regions (North America, South America, China and Southeast Asia) have already completed their tournaments.

The $200,000 Europe-CIS region began with two groups of eight fighting for eight total playoff spots.

Prize pool:

1. $60,000 — Virtus.pro

2. $38,000 — OG

3. $25,000 — Vikin.gg

4. $14,000 — Chicken Fighters

5-6. $10,00 each — Team Spirit, Team Secret

7-8. $7,500 each — Team Nigma, Alliance

9-10. $5,000 each — HellRaisers, Team Unique

11-12. $4,000 each — Cyber Legacy, Team Liquid

13-14. $3,000 each — Gambit Esports, Ninjas in Pyjamas

15-16. $2,000 each — B8, Natus Vincere

—Field Level Media