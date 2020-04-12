Virtus.pro remain unbeaten at ESL One L.A. Europe

Virtus.pro swept OG on Sunday in a clash of the top teams in Group A at the Europe-Commonwealth of Independent States region of the Dota 2 ESL One Los Angeles Online event.

Virtus.pro (5-0) are the group’s only unbeaten team after defeating OG (3-2) in 27 and 40 minutes.

In other A matches Sunday, Gambit Esports (2-3) swept B8 (1-4) in 49 and 27 minutes, Team Nigma (3-2) swept HellRaisers (2-3) in 32 and 28 minutes, and Vikin.gg (3-2) rallied for a 2-1 win over Cyber Legacy (1-4).

Cyber Legacy won the opener in 42 minutes before Vikin.gg evened the match with a 56-minute battle. Vikin.gg won the decider in just under 31 minutes.

The original ESL One Los Angeles event was altered due to the coronavirus pandemic, moving to an online format and splitting into five regional competitions. The other four regions (North America, South America, China and Southeast Asia) have already completed their tournaments.

The $200,000 Europe-CIS region features 16 teams — 15 direct invites and qualifier Chicken Fighters — split into two groups that are fighting for eight total playoff spots. After the round-robin group stage, the top two teams from each group will advance to the upper bracket, with the third- and fourth-place teams heading to the lower bracket.

Each group will be in action every other day through April 16, with Group B playing its fifth round on Monday:

—Team Liquid vs. Chicken Fighters

—Team Secret vs. Team Spirit

—Alliance vs. Natus Vincere

—Ninjas in Pyjamas vs. Team Unique

ESL One Los Angeles Online Europe-CIS standings through Sunday (map record in parentheses):

Group A

1. Virtus.pro: 5-0 (10-2)

2. OG: 3-2 (7-5)

3. Team Nigma: 3-2 (6-5)

4. Vikin.gg: 3-2 (6-6)

5. Gambit Esports: 2-3 (6-6)

6. HellRaisers: 2-3 (6-7)

T7. Cyber Legacy: 1-4 (4-9)

T7. B8: 1-4 (4-9)

Group B

1. Team Secret: 4-0 (8-1)

2. Team Spirit: 3-1 (7-5)

T3. Alliance: 2-2 (6-6)

T3. Chicken Fighters: 2-2 (6-6)

T5. Ninjas in Pyjamas: 2-2 (5-6)

T5. Natus Vincere: 2-2 (5-6)

7. Team Unique: 1-3 (5-7)

8. Team Liquid: 0-4 (3-8)

