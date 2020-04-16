Virtus.pro, Secret finish 7-0 at ESL One L.A. Europe-CIS

Virtus.pro and Team Secret each won their round-robin finales on Thursday to complete a perfect group stage in the Europe-Commonwealth of Independent States region of the Dota 2 ESL One Los Angeles Online event.

Virtus.pro (7-0) rallied past B8 (1-6) for a 2-1 win to finish atop Group A, and Secret (7-0) swept Team Unique (2-5) to win Group B.

In other action on the final day of round-robin play, OG (5-2) swept Gambit Esports (2-5), Team Nigma (4-3) swept Vikin.gg (4-3) and HellRaisers (3-4) swept Cyber Legacy (2-5) in Group A. In Group B, Team Spirit (5-2) swept Ninjas in Pyjamas (2-5), Team Liquid (2-5) swept Natus Vincere (2-5), and Alliance outlasted Chicken Fighters (4-3) by a score of 2-1.

Virtus.pro dropped their opening game in the best-of-three format in 31 minutes, but they fought back to B8 in 27 minutes and 24 minutes to take the match.

Secret handled Unique with victories in 34 minutes and 47 minutes.

The top two teams from each group head straight to the upper-bracket semifinals of the double-elimination playoffs, which start Friday. Virtus.pro will face Group B runner-up Spirit, and Secret will battle OG, who took second place in Group A.

In the lower-bracket, Team Nigma will face Chicken Fighters, and Vikin.gg will battle Alliance. All matches will be best-of-three until Sunday’s grand final.

The original ESL One Los Angeles event was altered due to the coronavirus pandemic, moving to an online format and splitting into five regional competitions. The other four regions (North America, South America, China and Southeast Asia) have already completed their tournaments.

The $200,000 Europe-CIS region began with 16 teams — 15 direct invites and qualifier Chicken Fighters — split into two groups fighting for eight total playoff spots. The winner will claim $60,000.

ESL One Los Angeles Online Europe-CIS final standings:

Group A

1. Virtus.pro: 7-0 (14-3)

2. OG: 5-2 (11-5)

3. Team Nigma: 4-3 (8-7)

4. Vikin.gg: 4-3 (8-8)

5. HellRaisers: 3-4 (8-9)

6. Gambit Esports: 2-5 (7-10)

7. Cyber Legacy: 2-5 (6-12)

8. B8: 1-6 (5-13)

Group B

1. Team Secret: 7-0 (14-2)

2. Team Spirit: 5-2 (12-7)

3. Alliance: 4-3 (10-9)

4. Chicken Fighters: 4-3 (11-10)

5. Team Liquid: 2-5 (8-10)

6. Team Unique: 2-5 (8-12)

7. Ninjas in Pyjamas: 2-5 (6-12)

8. Natus Vincere: 2-5 (5-12)

Prize pool:

4. $14,000

5-6. $10,000 each

7-8. $7,500 each

9-10. $5,000 each — HellRaisers, Team Liquid

11-12. $4,000 each — Gambit Esports, Team Unique

13-14. $3,000 each — Cyber Legacy, Ninjas in Pyjamas

15-16. $2,000 each — B8, Natus Vincere

—Field Level Media