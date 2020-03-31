Newbee through to ESL One L.A.'s China playoffs

Newbee came from behind to edge PSG.LGD 2-1 on Tuesday, wrapping up a playoff berth in the ESL One Los Angeles Online’s China regional competition.

By taking the second and third maps in the best-of-three match, Newbee improved to 3-1 with one match remaining in the six-team, round-robin group stage. PSG.LGD fell to 1-3.

First-place Royal Never Give Up (4-0) was idle Tuesday while Vici Gaming (2-2) produced a 2-0 win over Invictus (0-4).

The top two finishers in round-robin play will advance to the upper bracket in the $55,000 China region. The teams in third and fourth place will move on to the lower bracket while the bottom two finishers will be eliminated.

The coronavirus pandemic forced organizers to convert ESL One Los Angeles into an online-only event, and in doing so, the tournament was split into five regions: China, Southeast Asia, South America, North America and Europe/Commonwealth of Independent States.

Rather than one champion being crowned at the end of the event, each region will have its own champion. The 16-team, $200,000 Europe/CIS competition will not open play until Saturday, while the other four regions are set to conclude group action on Wednesday.

The Southeast Asia, South America and North America regions each feature four teams competing for a $40,000 prize pool. The first-place team in each of those regions will head straight to the Grand Final, with the second- and third-place teams squaring off for the other final berth.

Team Adroit (2-0) wrapped up a playoff berth in the Southeast Asia region by overtaking Fnatic (0-2) for a 2-1 win. BOOM Esports (2-0) and Geek Fam (0-2) had the day off.

NoPing e-sports sealed a South American playoff spot with a 2-0 sweep of beastcoast (1-1). FURIA Esports (1-1) and Thunder Predator (0-2) did not play Tuesday.

In the lone North America match Tuesday, Quincy Crew improved to 2-0 by rallying for a 2-1 win over business associates (0-2). Evil Geniuses (1-1) and CR4ZY (1-1) were idle.

—Field Level Media