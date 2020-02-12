Geek Fam, Fnatic, Team Adroit qualify for Los Angeles Major

Geek Fam, Fnatic, and Team Adroit qualified for the ESL One Los Angeles Major on Wednesday, despite Team Adroit facing major internet issues.

Geek Fam and Fnatic split their group stage matches before tearing through the rest of the teams in the qualifier. Geek Fam dispatched IO Dota 2 while Fnatic beat an Adroit side that had to forfeit a game 17 minutes in due to connectivity issues.

In the third-place match, after relocating to an internet cafe, Adroit easily took down IO Dota 2 and earned its place at ESL One Los Angeles.

One of the biggest stories of the qualifiers is how TNC Predator, the MDL Chengdu Major champions, failed to show up, flaming out of the tournament after a masterful display at MDL Chengdu.

TNC Predator’s strategies and drafts haven’t seemed to change since the Outlanders update, leaving the team far behind the rest of their regional contemporaries. That being said, TNC Predator have earned enough points to ensure a berth at The International 2020 and still have a chance to qualify for the LA major through the minor.

—Field Level Media