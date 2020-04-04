beastcoast rally for ESL One L.A.'s South American crown

Beastcoast pulled off two wins Friday to emerge as champion of ESL One Los Angeles Online’s South America bracket.

Following a come-from-behind, 2-1 win over FURIA Esports in the playoff qualification round, beastcoast defeated NoPing e-sports 3-1 in the final.

In the championship match, beastcoast took the first map in 36 minutes before NoPing evened the score with a 23-minute win. Beastcoast captured the last two maps to seal the championship.

The four-team, $40,000 South America bracket was one of five regional online competitions created when the main ESL One Los Angeles event was canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Rather than one champion being crowned at the end of the event, each region will have its own champion. The 16-team, $200,000 Europe/Commonwealth of Independent States competition will open play on Saturday, while the other four regions have been in action this week.

Fnatic captured the Southeast Asia championship while Evil Geniuses won the North America crown on Thursday.

The South America and North America regions also each featured four teams competing for a $40,000 prize pool.

Play in the six-team, $55,000 China bracket continued Friday, with Newbee staying alive by topping Vici Gaming 2-1 in the first round of the playoffs’ losers bracket.

Newbee jumped in front with a 34-minute win, but Vici forced a decisive third map with a 32-minute victory. Newbee then prevailed in a 43-minute showdown, earning a matchup with EHOME on Saturday in the losers-bracket final.

The winner of the Newbee-EHOME match will oppose Royal Never Give Up in the final on Monday.

The last two matches of the China bracket were due to be held Saturday and Sunday, but they were each pushed back a day because the nation will observe a national day of mourning on Saturday for those who died due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Europe/CIS bracket will begin Saturday with all eight Group A teams in action:

—Gambit Esports vs. Vikin.gg

—Team Nigma vs. OG

—Virtus.pro vs. HellRaisers

—Cyber Legacy vs. B8

The Group B teams all open play Sunday:

—Team Spirit vs. Chicken Fighters

—Natus Vincere vs. Team Unique (formerly Gentlemen)

—Team Secret vs. Team Liquid

—Alliance vs. Ninjas in Pyjamas

