Alliance defeat Team Secret at ESL One Summer

Alliance enjoyed a hot start at ESL One Summer, winning its opening match against Team Unique and then taking down Team Secret 2-0 Wednesday to advance into the third round of the upper bracket.

The 12-team, Tier 1 event features a total prize pool of $400,000 and runs Wednesday through Sunday. All matches are best-of-three until the grand final, which is best-of-five.

Secret was one of two teams to earn a first-round bye in the upper bracket, along with Virtus.pro. The seedings went out the window as Alliance defeated Secret in 34 minutes on red and 39 minutes on green.

Nikolay “Nikobaby” Nikolov of Bulgaria led Alliance with an average kills-deaths-assists ratio of 10.0-1.5-9.0.

In the first round, Alliance took care of Unique in a sweep as well. Alliance won in 44 minutes on red and in 30 minutes on green.

In other action, OG swept AS Monaco Gambit 2-0 before falling to Virtus.pro by the same score in Round 2. Vikin.gg beat Team Nigma 2-0, and Tundra Esports swept Team Liquid 2-0 as well.

The losing sides fell to the lower bracket of the double-elimination tournament. Secret will face off with Nigma on Thursday while OG draws Liquid. Alliance and Virtus.pro will meet in a semifinal of the upper bracket Friday.

ESL One Summer prize money:

1. $175,000 -- TBD

2. $85,000 -- TBD

3. $45,000 -- TBD

4. $25,000 -- TBD

5-6. $15,000 -- TBD

7-8. $10,000 -- TBD

9-12. $5,000 -- TBD

