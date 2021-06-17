Quincy Crew, T1 advance at ESL One Summer

Quincy Crew came from behind to beat Tundra Esports 2-1 while T1 swept Vikin.gg 2-0 in the second round of the upper bracket at ESL One Summer on Thursday.

After Tundra won the first map in 42 minutes on red, Quincy Crew came back with a 37-minute win on red and finished the rally with a 42-minute win on green. Quinn “CCnC” Callahan averaged 13.0 kills and 9.3 assists per map for Quincy.

In its first action of the tournament after a first-round bye, T1 beat Vikin.gg in 40 minutes and 46 minutes, both on green. T1 was led by Nuengnara “23savage” Teeramahanon, who posted an average kills-deaths-assists ratio of 11.5-1.5-15.0.

T1 and Quincy will meet Friday in the third round of the upper bracket.

Lower-bracket play also began Thursday, with four teams eliminated from the event following losses. Tundra’s fortunes didn’t turn around, as AS Monaco Gambit defeated them 2-0 -- 39 minutes on green and 43 minutes on red.

Vikin.gg stayed alive by sweeping Team Unique 2-0, winning in 32 minutes and 33 minutes, both on green.

Team Nigma rebounded from a first-map loss to beat Team Secret 2-1. Secret captured their win in 31 minutes on red, but Nigma responded with wins of 42 minutes and 22 minutes, both on red.

OG swept Team Liquid 2-0, in 35 minutes on green and 37 minutes on red.

The 12-team, Tier 1 event features a total prize pool of $400,000 and runs Wednesday through Sunday. All matches are best-of-three until the grand final, which is best-of-five.

ESL One Summer prize money:

1. $175,000 -- TBD

2. $85,000 -- TBD

3. $45,000 -- TBD

4. $25,000 -- TBD

5-6. $15,000 -- TBD

7-8. $10,000 -- TBD

9-12. $5,000 -- Team Liquid, Team Secret, Team Unique, Tundra Esports

