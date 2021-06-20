T1 rallies past Virtus.pro to win ESL One Summer

T1 rallied from a one-set deficit to pull off a 3-2 victory over Virtus.pro in the grand final of the ESL One Summer event on Sunday.

T1 won the first map in 31 minutes on red before losing the next two in 40 and 33 minutes, respectively. Undaunted, T1 notched wins in 43 and 42 minutes, both on red, to win the event.

T1 was quick to celebrate their victory on social media.

“We are the champions of the ESL One Summer 2021! GGWP to Virtus pro!” T1 wrote on Twitter. “Big thanks to ESL for a great event and to all our SEA fans who stayed up all those nights to support us. See you soon at #TI10!”

T1 initially gained entry into the final by recording a 2-0 sweep of Alliance in the lower-bracket final. They notched victories in 32 minutes on green and 34 minutes on red to advance to face Virtus.pro in the best-of-five grand final.

T1 pocketed $175,000 for their first-place finish. Virtus.pro seized $85,000 following their second-place finish, while Alliance took home $45,000 for third place.

The 12-team, Tier 1 event featured a total prize pool of $400,000 and ran through Sunday. All matches are best-of-three until the grand final, which was best-of-five.

ESL One Summer prize money:

1. $175,000 -- T1

2. $85,000 -- Virtus.pro

3. $45,000 -- Alliance

4. $25,000 -- OG

5-6. $15,000 -- Vikin.gg, Quincy Crew

7-8. $10,000 -- AS Monaco Gambit, Team Nigma

9-12. $5,000 -- Team Liquid, Team Secret, Team Unique, Tundra Esports

--Field Level Media