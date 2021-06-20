Virtus.pro, Alliance advance at ESL One Summer

Virtus.pro rallied to win the upper-bracket final while Alliance advanced in the lower bracket on Saturday at the ESL One Summer event.

Virtus.pro defeated T1 in three maps 2-1 in the upper bracket. In the lower bracket, Alliance swept Vikin.gg 2-0 and OG beat Quincy Crew 2-0, with Alliance then besting OG 2-0.

On Sunday T1 will face Alliance in the lower-bracket final before the winner faces Virtus.pro in the grand final.

T1 jumped ahead to take the opening map in 45 minutes on red for the early 1-0 lead. But Virtus.pro flipped the script by winning the final two maps, both on red in 32 minutes and nearly 52 minutes respectively.

Egor “epileptick1d” Grigorenko of Russia led Virtus.pro with a 9.0-3.0-8.0 kills-deaths-assists ratio.

Alliance started their day with their sweep over Vikin.gg, winning the first map on red in 40 minutes and the second on green in 30 minutes. OG then dispatched Quincy Crew, succeeding on green in nearly 42 minutes and red in 33 minutes.

Alliance then earned their sweep over OG with wins on red in 45 minutes and 49 on green.

The 12-team, Tier 1 event features a total prize pool of $400,000 and runs through Sunday. All matches are best-of-three until the grand final, which is best-of-five.

Action continues Sunday with three matches:

Alliance vs. T1

Virtus.pro vs. winner of Alliance/T1

ESL One Summer prize money:

1. $175,000 -- TBD

2. $85,000 -- TBD

3. $45,000 -- TBD

4. $25,000 -- OG

5-6. $15,000 -- Vikin.gg, Quincy Crew

7-8. $10,000 -- AS Monaco Gambit, Team Nigma

9-12. $5,000 -- Team Liquid, Team Secret, Team Unique, Tundra Esports

