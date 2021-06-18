Virtus.pro, T1 reach top-bracket final at ESL One Summer

Virtus.pro and T1 will meet in the upper-bracket final of ESL One Summer after winning their respective third-round matches on Friday.

T1 swept Quincy Crew 2-0, while Virtus.pro outlasted Alliance 2-1.

Virtus.pro began its match with a 31-minute win on green, but Alliance stayed in the match by taking the next map in 34 minutes on green. Virtus.pro answered with the decisive win in 29 minutes, also on green.

Russia’s Danil “gpk” Skutin paced Virtus.pro with a 7.0-1.7-11.0 kills-deaths-assists ratio.

T1 defeated Quincy Crew in 41 minutes on red and 43 minutes on green. Carlo “Kuku” Palad of Philippines led T1 with 6.0 kills and 12.5 assists per round -- one of four T1 players to average double-digit assists.

Lower-bracket play also continued Friday with two matches. Vikin.gg defeated AS Monaco Gambit 2-0 and OG took down Team Nigma 2-1.

OG fell behind 1-0 as Nigma won in 41 minutes on green, but struck back with wins of 30 minutes and 43 minutes, both also on green.

Vikin.gg prevailed with wins of 46 minutes on red and 31 minutes on green.

The 12-team, Tier 1 event features a total prize pool of $400,000 and runs through Sunday. All matches are best-of-three until the grand final, which is best-of-five.

Action continues Saturday with three matches:

Virtus.pro vs. T1

Alliance vs. Vikin.gg

Quincy Crew vs. OG

ESL One Summer prize money:

1. $175,000 -- TBD

2. $85,000 -- TBD

3. $45,000 -- TBD

4. $25,000 -- TBD

5-6. $15,000 -- TBD

7-8. $10,000 -- AS Monaco Gambit, Team Nigma

9-12. $5,000 -- Team Liquid, Team Secret, Team Unique, Tundra Esports

--Field Level Media