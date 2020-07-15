ESL One Thailand to pit 20 teams in two regions

ESL announced the latest competition for its premier tournament series on Wednesday, revealing that ESL One Thailand 2020 will take place exclusively online Aug. 8-Sept 6.

The 20-team Dota 2 field, with regional divisions in the Americas and Asia, will compete for a prize pool of $200,000. The eight-team Americas division will play Aug. 8-30 for a share of $65,000, while the 12-team Asia division will duel Aug. 20-Sept. 6 for $135,000.

The Americas region will have just one group of play in a double-elimination format of best-of-three matches, with a best-of-five final. The Asia region will be contested among two groups of six teams with double-elimination best-of-three matches, followed by a best-of-five final.

The winner of the Americas region will receive $28,000, while the winner of the Asia region will earn $50,000.

Six teams will receive invites to the Americas region, while two more will come from an open qualifier. Eight teams will be invited to the Asia region with two coming from the ESL Thailand Championship and two from an open qualifier.

—Field Level Media