Chicken Fighters, mudgolems qualify for EU upper division

Chicken Fighters and mudgolems will round out the 2021 Dota Pro Circuit EU upper division after both teams claimed the last two spots through a closed qualifier.

Vikin.gg and Alliance already had claimed the first two spots in the same closed qualifier, during a competitive week-long competition to start the new year.

Chicken Fighters, which recently gained their independence from Ninjas in Pyjamas, have added a pair of players from Sweden in Rasmus “Chessie” Blomdin and Andreas “Xibbe” Ragnemalm. They joined returning players Charlie “CharlieDota” Arat, Ondrej “Supream^” Starha and Adrian “Era” Kryeziu.

There were changes to the mudgolems’ roster as well, with Malthe “Biver” Winther of Denmark and Leon “Nine” Kirilin of Germany joining Oliver “skiter” Lepko, Neta “33” Shapira and Adrian “Fata” Trinks.

Four teams already had received a direct invite in the upper division: Team Liquid, OG, Team Secret and Nigma.

Regional matches for the eight-team upper division are set to begin next week, with final schedule details still to be released.

--Field Level Media