EG headline invites to NA DPC Upper Division

Evil Geniuses received one of four direct invitations to the inaugural season of the Dota Pro Circuit North America Regional League’s Upper Division.

Quincy Crew, 4 Zoomers and SADBOYS also received direct invites, while four more squads will join through a double-elimination closed qualifier bracket that runs from Thursday through Sunday.

Four teams were invited to the closed qualifier -- Undying, Black N Yellow, DOZE Reborn and 5ManMidas -- and four more will advance through an open qualifier that starts Tuesday.

The top four teams from the closed qualifier will join the Upper Division (or Division 1) and the four eliminated teams will join Division 2.

Evil Geniuses’ active Dota2 roster features Tal “Fly” Aizik of Israel, Artour “Arteezy” Babaev of Canada, Abed “Abed” Yusop of The Philippines, Daryl Koh “iceiceice” Pei Xiang of Singapore and Andreas “Cr1t-” Nielsen of Denmark.

