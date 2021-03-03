TNC Predator release Febby, kpii

TNC Predator released Kim “Febby” Yong-min and Damien “kpii” Chok after the Dota 2 team failed to qualify for the ONE Esports Singapore Major.

A fourth-place finish forced the hand of TNC Predator, who parted ways with the versatile Febby and Kpii.

“We would like to thank Kim YongMin @Febbydota and Damien Chok @kpiidota for sharing their unrivaled professional skills with the team and bringing us multiple title wins during their stay,” TNC Predator wrote on Twitter.

Febby, 28, is a veteran support player in Dota 2 who joined TNC Predator as a coach in 2020. He served as a stand-in as needed.

Kpii, 27, joined TNC Predator after competing with Mineski for one year from September 2018 to September 2019.

TNC Predator’s current roster consists of Kim “Gabbi” Villafuerte, Armel Paul “Armel” Tabios and Timothy “Tims” Randrup.

