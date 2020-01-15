'Febby' to coach TNC Predator at Leipzig Major

TNC Predator signed Kim “Febby” Yong-min to coach the team at the upcoming DreamLeague Season 13 Major in Leipzig, Germany.

Febby, 26, is a veteran support player in Dota 2 who is former teammates with current TNC members Park “March” Tae-won and Damien “kpii” Chok when they were with MVP Phoenix.

“We believe his veteran experience and knowledge as a player will give the team a boost, and the team chemistry he had before with Kpii and March will surely help us to grow and become a better team,” the team posted to Twitter about Febby on Tuesday.

TNC said Febby could return to competition after coaching in the Leipzig Major, which will be held Saturday through Jan. 26.

TNC Predator won the season’s first major in November, defeating Vici Gaming in the Grand Final of the $1 million MDL Chengdu Major. They are considered one of the favorites in Leipzig, where 16 teams will compete for a $300,000 first prize in a $1 million prize pool.

—Field Level Media