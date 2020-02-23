'EternaLEnVy' and 'Sneyking' leave Fighting Pandas

Jacky “EternaLEnVy” Mao or Jingun “Sneyking” Wu have left the Fighting Pandas.

Another member of the Dota 2 squad broke the news Saturday on Twitter.

“Today we found out EternalEnvy and Sneyking has chosen to leave Fighting Pandas. We will look for standins for the Kiev Minor, thank you so much for your support. Me, bryle and Aui will be sticking together,” wrote David “MoonMeander” Tan.

The roster shakeup was later confirmed by captain Kurtis “Aui_2000” Ling.

The Fighting Pandas had been one of the more experienced teams in the North American region. They qualified for the MDL Chengdu Major, the first Major of the 2019-20 Dota Pro Circuit.

There was speculation that EternaLEnVy would return to Cloud9, which recently announced their return to Dota 2 after a two-year hiatus.

In addition to Aui_2000 and MoonMeander, the other remaining member of the Fighting Pandas’ roster is Jonathan “Bryle” De Guia.

