Fnatic top TNC Predator for International 10 berth

Fnatic rallied to beat TNC Predator 3-2 to win the best-of-five Grand Final Saturday in the DOTA International 10: Southeast Asia Qualifier and book a spot in the upcoming I10 tournament.

The DOTA Pro Circuit competition will be held Aug. 5-15.

TNC Predator won the first map in 36 minutes and the second in 56 minutes, but Fnatic responded by taking the final three maps in 43, 44 and 34 minutes respectively.

TNC Predator had beaten BOOM Esports earlier Saturday, two maps to one, in the lower bracket to reach the final.

For the International, 12 teams qualify through Dota Pro Circuit and six teams qualify through Regional Qualifiers in North America, South America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China and Southeast Asia.

The International’s total prize pool exceeds $40 million.

The final standings:

1. Fnatic

2. TNC Predator

3. BOOM Esports

4: Execration

5-6: OB Sports x Neon, Galaxy Racer

7-8: Team SMG, Motivate.Trust Gaming

9-12: Lilgun, 496 Gaming, Omega Esports, Cignal Ultra

13-15: Army Geniuses, Team Mystery, ex-South Built Esports

