Raven leaves Geek Fam, rejoins Fnatic

Marc Polo Luis “Raven” Fausto left Geek Fam and rejoined the Fnatic roster on Tuesday.

“The Raven Returns,” Fnatic posted on Twitter. “... Southeast Asia reveres him or fears him, and now he’s back in Black and Orange.”

The 21-year-old Philippines native previously played for Fnatic in 2016. He takes over the carry position from Nuengnara “23savage” Teeramahanon, who was released.

“In our pursuit to build a Southeast Asian super team and continue dominating the region, I welcome for the second time, SEA’s most promising carry into our roster,” Fnatic manager Eric “Reinnnn” Khor said in a release. “He will bring a new dimension to the team and add some firepower to our already stacked roster.”

The roster also includes Kam “Moon” Boon Seng, Daryl Koh “iceiceice” Pei Xiang, Djardel “DJ” Mampuisti and Anucha “Jabz” Jirawong.

—Field Level Media