Fnatic replace Jabz with eyyou

Nico “eyyou” Barcelon is ending his one-year hiatus from Dota 2 competition and joining Fnatic, the organization announced Wednesday.

In a corresponding move, Fnatic is releasing Anucha “Jabz” Jirawong.

“After a thorough deliberation, Jabz and the management both decided that it is in the best interest for us to mutually part ways and take this opportunity to work with a player that excels at position 5,” Fnatic posted on their Facebook page.

“We would like to thank Jabz for all his contributions in his 2 years with Fnatic, steering us towards numerous victories throughout his years under the black and orange banner. We wish him nothing but the best on his future steps and we hope to see him back in the servers soon.”

Jabz, a 21-year-old from Thailand, joined Fnatic in September 2018. The team finished in 13th-16th place at The International 2019.

Most recently, eyyou played for TNC Predator, leaving the team Sept. 13, 2019. He spent two months with Fnatic in 2016.

“eyyou eventually flourished as one of the premiere supports and captains in the region,” the organization said. “Now reunited, we are optimistic with what we can do together as we prepare for the planned return of the Dota Pro Circuit early next year.”

—Field Level Media