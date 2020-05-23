fng not on Gambit's ESL One Birmingham roster

Gambit Esports are lending Artsiom “fng” Barshak to Alliance, meaning Gambit could compete in ESL One Birmingham 2020 — Online against their captain instead of with him.

The organization announced the loan, which will last two months, on Saturday. Earlier this month, fng played with Alliance in the WePlay! Pushka League competition.

In addition, Gambit said they benched offlane player Maxim “Shachlo” Abramovskikh.

He will be replaced temporarily by Evgeniy “Blizzy” Ree. Vladimir “yol” Basov will stand in for fng.

The Dota 2 event had been scheduled for 36 teams to play May 26-31 in Birmingham, England. Those plans were changed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead, four separate online regional competitions are taking place: Europe/Commonwealth of Independent States, North America/South America, China and Southeast Asia.

Gambit and Alliance are among the 16 teams taking part in the $200,000 Europe/CIS tournament, which begins Sunday and runs through June 7. The Southeast Asia competition already started, the Americas begin Monday and China will open play on Tuesday.

Joining Blizzy and yol on the Gambit roster for ESL One Birmingham — Online are Kiyalbek “dream” Tayirov, Danil “gpk” Skutin and Danial “XSvamp1Re” Alibaev.

Gambit is in Group A of the tournament, with Alliance in Group B.

