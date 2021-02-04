HOYO's Forev taking break, vows to return stronger

South Korea’s Sang-don “Forev” Lee said he is taking a break from competitive Dota 2 to work on his struggling business.

Forev, 29, has been playing for HOYO in the Dota Pro Circuit’s Southeast Asia Lower Division, Season 1.

“I’m going to take a break ... due to my personal issues (own business, focus on myself) especially my own business which is studio not going well since covid-19 going worse in korea,” he posted Tuesday on Twitter.

HOYO will have to play with a stand-in for their next four matches, starting Monday against Galaxy Racer. The team is currently in fourth place in the eight-team league with a 1-2 record in round-robin play. The top two finishers earn spots in the Upper Division for Season 2.

Forev indicated he would be available for a possible tiebreaker match if needed.

“ps. by valve rules about dpc, standin can only plays 4 series. so if team hoyo needs me to play in tiebreaker, i’ll do my best to help them,” Forev tweeted. “and thanks to teammates for understanding me getting off from the team. i’ll be back stronger.”

