forZe disbands DOTA2 roster

forZe esports released its entire Dota 2 roster, which was created in January.

“Based on the results of the test period, we decided not to sign permanent contracts with the #Dota2 roster. It’s worth noting that we don’t leave the discipline. We take a break to assemble a promising young lineup. And we wish good luck to the players representing our team!,” forZe announced via Twitter.

Vitalii “v1lat” Volochai, a Russian commentator, posted to Twitter that his sources indicated the organization was in violation of the terms of contracts when players were released.

Ivan “VANSKOR” Skorokhod said via Twitter that forZe made false statements in letting the roster go, but he was not permitted to disclose any details based on a non-disclosure agreement.

forZe CEO Sergey Ignatko told Cybersports.ru that “for our part, there were no false promises and non-compliance with contractual obligations.”

forZe reached the StarLadder Dota 2 Minor but lost three consecutive series. The third and fourth events in the series are canceled.

forZe has been best known for its CS:GO and Rainbow Six Siege divisions.

—Field Level Media