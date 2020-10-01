Four Angry Men bring super team to Dota 2

The PUBG esports organization Four Angry Men entered the Dota 2 scene Thursday with a star-studded roster of well-known Chinese players.

The 4AM roster includes former PSG.LGD captain Xu “fy” Linsen and mid laner Lu “Somnus” Yao, former Vici Gaming offlaner Zhou “Yang” Haiyang, and former Sparking Arrow Gaming support Ru “RedPanda” Zhihao.

Most of the roster was leaked a month ago by fy on his personal stream, according to dotesports.com.

The team reportedly tried to sign former Vici Gaming carry Zhang “Eurus” Chengjun. Nothing has materialized, but 4AM said there were ongoing negotiations with other organizations and players.

4AM has partnerships with the Chinese companies Little Elephant and Big Goose Culture. The full name of the team will be 4AM.Elephant, according to social media channels.

