Gambit Esports piece together roster with fresh talent

While Gambit Esports took a hit earlier the season with the crumbling of their roster, they are now back with a new, fresh lineup for their Dota 2 team.

Their new roster consists of Danial “XSvamp1Re” Alibaev (support), Albert “eine” Garayev (support), Anton “yy” Shkredov (carry), Artem “Lorenof” Melnik (mid) and Andrey “meLes” Romanov (offlane).

The organization also confirmed the benching of Kiyalbek “dream” Tayirov and Danil “gpk” Skutin over social media.

Only XSvamp1re has stayed from the original roster at the start of the season. The rest of the players are new, with eine having more experience dating back to 2018, including with Virtus.Pro Prodigy. The other three players only have about two years of experience.

--Field Level Media