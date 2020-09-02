Former Gambit captain fng now a free agent

Gambit Esports confirmed Wednesday that former captain Artsiom “fng” Barshak is now a free agent.

“Player’s contract with organization ran out on August 31 and it was our mutual agreement not to extend it,” the team posted on Twitter. “Artsiom, thank you for two great years! Good luck in your future endeavors.”

Gambit has not competed on the Dota 2 scene since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but fng has remained active as a stand-in for Alliance.

There has been speculation that fng could join Alliance on a permanent basis now that his Gambit contract has expired.

—Field Level Media