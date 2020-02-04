Gambit bench 'gpk' for refusal to participate in camp

Gambit Esports benched mid laner Danil “gpk” Skutin in favor of Rostislav “fn” Lozovoi prior to the ESL One Los Angeles qualifier, the team announced Tuesday.

“Danil ‘gpk’ Skutin was benched due to refusing to take part in our boot camp,” Gambit Esports wrote on Twitter.

“Danil’s contract is valid until 2021, and we are sad that one of the best players of CIS region won’t prove himself in important matches and won’t compete for a spot at the upcoming Major. In Gambit we treat contractual obligations respectfully and expect the same from our players.”

Gambit’s roster is shown below following the change:

Kiyalbek “dream’” Tayirov

Rostislav “fn” Lozovoi

Maxim “Shachlo” Abramovskikh

Danial “XSamp1Re” Alibaev

Artiom “fng” Barashack

