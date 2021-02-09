Gambit Esports partners with football club AS Monaco

Gambit Esports will be rebranded as AS Monaco Gambit after entering into a partnership with the Ligue 1 football club.

The Russian DOTA team -- and their Fortnite brethren -- will sport the team’s signature red and white for their jerseys in competition. They’ll be known as ASM.GMB for short.

AS Monaco general manager Oleg Petrov said the deal is a win for both sides.

“Creation of AS Monaco Gambit will allow us to make a new step in a rapidly growing market by joining forces with a strong player at the international esports arena,” Petrov said. “This union is beneficial from two points of view: allowing us to diversify our activities by addressing a different audience, young and very connected, while accompanying the club’s internalization strategy by developing our presence in key territories.”

The DOTA roster, which is currently competing in the lower division of CIS Dota Pro Circuit League Season 1, will stay the same.

